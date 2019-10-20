Press-Telegram Obituaries
Raymond E. Dennis Obituary
November 29, 1948 - October 14, 2019 Raymond is survived by his wife, Shirley Dennis and brothers Larry, Rodney and Kenneth and their families. He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Lisa and Laura and his brother, John. Raymond worked for International Paper for over forty years. He was a long-time member of Christian Life Church at 3400 Pacific Ave, Long Beach where his funeral will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30am. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 5-9pm at Forest Lawn Mortuary, 1500 E. San Antonio, Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
