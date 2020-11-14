Raymond Rosen, M.D. Dr. Raymond Rosen, loving father of seven children, passed away at the age of 87 on the 27th of October 2020 in Monterey, CA. Ray was born 20 April 1933 in Rochester, NY to Rose Friedland and Solomon Rosen. He received his bachelor degree at University of Rochester, and after graduation in 1955, he married Roberta Meyers. Following college Ray attended SUNY Syracuse to study medicine. Upon completion of medical school in 1959, the Rosens had five children over the subsequent 10 years. These years brought changing locales for Ray and his family. He attended internship in Cleveland, OH, surgical residency in Buffalo, NY, military service in the Army Medical Corps at Ft. Jackson, SC and private practice in Atlanta, GA. The Rosens ultimately moved to Long Beach, CA in 1970. Ray worked for the remainder of his career as a general/pediatric surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Bellflower, CA. It was there that he met and married Helene Harmatz in 1979 and together they had two sons. After 36 years as a surgeon, Ray retired in 1995. He traveled the world and became deeply involved in his local community. His love of the arts, classical music, and theatre were passions he enjoyed throughout his life. He volunteered his artistic skills at the Long Beach Playhouse in the set construction workshop, served as a member of the Long Beach Senior Police Partners, and was an active member of the Long Beach Lions Club. A sentiment that embodies Ray and how he approached life is reflected in a remark he made to his son Jeff. He said his desire to operate on children spurred from the feeling that if he could save a newborn, he was opening and safeguarding the endless possibilities that life might pursue. A man dedicated to the wellbeing of his community, country and our world, his life will be remembered often and fondly. Ray is survived by his 6 children: Loren, Mark, Jeff, Suzanne, Bradley, and Gregory, and 8 grandchildren: Lauren, Josh, Lindsey, Leo, David, Miles, Ella, and Gillespie.





