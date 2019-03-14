|
Raymond Sidney Carl Raymond was born in Long Beach, CA on January 12, 1925 and died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs on Thursday, March 8, 2019. Ray graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and lived locally until he retired. Upon his return from the US Coast Guard during World War ll, he joined his parents, Maurice & Esther, sisters & brothers-in law, Isabel and Baron Lane and Peggy and Larry Evans in the family business, Carl's Furniture, a Long Beach institution for over 80 years. Ray was a member of several organizations and participated in leadership roles in the Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation. He loved playing golf and traveling with his wife, mother-in-law, Marylou, and father-in-law, Bob Canaday, Sr. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Mardi; children, Wendi (Bob), Kathy (Gary) and Tom (Shelley); 5 grandchildren, Lisa Antonucci, Loren Olson, Dr. Eric Roberts, Rabbi Matt Carl, and Dr. Kendra Day, 7 great-grandchildren, Mardi's children, Trace and Marylou and Mardi's brother, Bob Canaday, Jr. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019