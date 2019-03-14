Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Carl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Sidney Carl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Sidney Carl Obituary
Raymond Sidney Carl Raymond was born in Long Beach, CA on January 12, 1925 and died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs on Thursday, March 8, 2019. Ray graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and lived locally until he retired. Upon his return from the US Coast Guard during World War ll, he joined his parents, Maurice & Esther, sisters & brothers-in law, Isabel and Baron Lane and Peggy and Larry Evans in the family business, Carl's Furniture, a Long Beach institution for over 80 years. Ray was a member of several organizations and participated in leadership roles in the Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation. He loved playing golf and traveling with his wife, mother-in-law, Marylou, and father-in-law, Bob Canaday, Sr. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Mardi; children, Wendi (Bob), Kathy (Gary) and Tom (Shelley); 5 grandchildren, Lisa Antonucci, Loren Olson, Dr. Eric Roberts, Rabbi Matt Carl, and Dr. Kendra Day, 7 great-grandchildren, Mardi's children, Trace and Marylou and Mardi's brother, Bob Canaday, Jr. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.