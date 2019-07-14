Press-Telegram Obituaries
Regina Gail Funaro

Regina Gail Funaro Obituary
Regina Gail Funaro, 85, fortified by the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, Gail went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of twelve children, to Margaret and David Gray. Gail is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Gene; their children: Joseph, Mary, Theresa, John, and Elizabeth; and their grandchildren: Dale, Maria, Philip, Patrick, Rachel, Nicholas, Lauren, Joey, Brooke, Josh, Audrey, Taylor, and Anabel; and their great grandson, Josh. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 3950 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Food Pantry at St. Maria Goretti Church. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 14, 2019
