Rex J. Pickell

Rex J. Pickell Obituary
10/11/1932 - 05/05/2019 Rex Pickell, 86 of Las Vegas, passed away May 5th, 2019. He was born October 11, 1932 in Long Beach, California. Lived, worked and raised his family there until he retired to Las Vegas, Nevada with the love of his life, wife Dorothy, of 58 years. He is survived by his daughter, Terri, granddaughter, Shannon, great-granddaughter, Jewels and great-grandson, Tanner. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 11:00 a.m. at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy in Henderson, Nevada.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 17, 2019
