Richard Charles Gates (81) Richard Gates, born May 24, 1938 in Tacoma, WA died April 18, 2020, in Long Beach, CA. At the age of 11, his family moved to Long Beach (on Corona Street in Belmont Shore) where he attended both Lowell & Rogers. Survived by loving spouse, Ronni, for 56 years; proud father of Carri O'Brien (OK) & Kevin Gates (Lakewood, CA), loving grand-children: Timarie, Jason (dec'd), Meghan, Shelby, Spencer, Sydney; loving great-grandchildren: Marlie, Madison, Jason, Jade & one expected any day. He began his first job delivering papers for the Press-Telegram by bike in Belmont Shore. His claim to fame was delivering to the mother of John Wayne (before he became a big star). Then, while in high school at Woodrow Wilson (1956 graduate) with Sears (vacuuming popcorn off the carpets). He continued his schooling at Long Beach City College (Business & Technology campus) studying to become an electrician. He was 1959 President of BTC Campus (PCH). He was certified and in 1970 was President of Local 2295, IBEW. He worked at Atlantic-Richfield Refinery as an electrician for many years; followed by electrical work on overhanging cranes & then went into sales of cranes (Crane Hoist & ACCO Babcock). He retired and ended his career in sales with Duthie Power Services after 19 years. Richard's enjoyment & interest in people made for much success in his chosen career. Richard's love of water & boating started early at the Marine Stadium with small boat racing and water skiing. With family life and kids, it was small boats at the rivers; both Kings River up north & the Colorado river. Finally, the boats grew larger & it was off to Catalina where he had a mooring at the Isthmus for 26 years. During the years of membership with LBYC (1992), Richard & Ronni traveled with their Angler's group; Richard chaired numerous Memorial Day cruises to Newport and south to San Diego; he was on the Board of Directors for 2 years. He and Ronni bought an RV & traveled some with the club's RV'ers group. Sadly, Richard fought bladder cancer 12 years ago followed by lung cancer & dementia 2 years ago. He expressed often what a wonderful life he had & of the happiness he was blessed with & was fortunate to experience his whole lifetime. If you desire to honor Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to ISMRD (an international non-profit for rare diseases), 20880 Canyon View Drive, Saratoga, CA 95070 or online at ismrd.org/donation. Their mission is to advocate for families & patients affected by the disorder (ML II/III) that Richard's grandson, Spencer, has been living with for the past 22 years.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020