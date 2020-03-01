|
July 12, 1931 - February 22, 2020 Man of Faith, Devoted Husband Adored Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, Beloved Family Physician Our Daddy passed on to be with our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on February 22, 2020, holding the hand of his beloved wife Doris Johannessen Ryder and surrounded by family. He leaves us a legacy of Christian faith, love and generosity. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his three daughters and their husbands, eight grandchildren and their spouses, and four great-grandchildren and one on the way! A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Long Beach. Please sign the guestbook at www.luybendilday.com
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020