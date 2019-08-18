Home

Richard (Dick) Clements

Richard (Dick) Clements Richard Clements was born in Long Beach to Richard and Gladys Clements. He attended Naples Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Wilson High School (Class of 1950). Richard graduated with a BA in business from the University of Redlands in 1954. In 1960, Richard earned his law degree from USC and was admitted to the bar in 1961. Richard was preceded in death by Richard Clements Sr., Gladys Clements, and John Clements. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and daughters, Cindy, Kristy and Jennie. His full obituary is online at: https://tinyurl.com/RichardRClements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cypress Church, 6143 Ball Road on Saturday, August 24 at 1 pm.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
