Richard Flores Ramirez 1947 - 2019 Richard Flores Ramirez, retired Aerospace Engineer, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was born on October 14, 1947, in Sonora, Arizona to Pilar and Hortencia Ramirez. Richard and his family moved to Wilmington, California, in the early 1950s. He went to Fermin Lasuen Catholic High School, and graduated Class of 1966. He married the love of his life, Irene Banda in 1970. He received a Bachelor's degree from Cal State Dominguez Hills and his Master's degree from Cal State Long Beach. He worked for TRW and Northrop Grumman for over 45 years. He is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Angelina Ramirez Holverstott; son-in-law, Wayne Holverstott and granddaughter, Ana Luisa Holverstott; daughter, Christina Ramirez Vazquez; son-in-law, Alfredo Vazquez; granddaughters, Nathalie, Ava Rose and Olivia Vazquez. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Ramirez Soto; brother-in-law, Danny Soto; nephews, Daniel and Nicholas Soto; nephews, Jason and Julian Ramirez; nephew, Richard Ramirez, wife, Ira, great nephew, Keanu and great niece, Emmy. Richard also leaves behind his sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Roy Garibay, nephew, Roy Garibay Jr., wife, Kim, great nephew, Kyle, great niece, Chloe; niece, Leticia & husband, Michael Williams, and niece, Elizabeth Garibay. Richard was preceded in eternal life by his parents, Pilar and Hortencia Ramirez and brothers, Pilar and Joe Ramirez. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019