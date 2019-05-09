Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lawrence "Dick" Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Lawrence "Dick" Jones Obituary
May 29, 1933 - April 28, 2019 Dick graduated from Chaffey HS where he was Student Body President. He attended UCLA earning a BA, MA and EdD in Higher Education. In 1955 he married Valeria Morgan. He served in the US Navy as an Ensign and Lt.JG from 1955 to 1957. Dick taught in the Music Department at Long Beach City College from 1960 to 1991. His career included: College Band Director, Night Dean and Dean of Internal Relations. He served as District Director for Congressman Steven Horn from 1991 until 1993. Dick also served on Board of Directors for 16 non-profit organizations. In 1993 Dick and Valeria moved to Santa Rosa, CA. Dick is survived by: his wife, Valeria, sons Richard K Jones (Joyce), Robert E Jones(Lisa), grandson Richard B Jones (Lauren) granddaughter Dana R Youngblood (David) and great granddaughters Kennedy R and Roxanne H Youngblood.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.