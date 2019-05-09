|
|
May 29, 1933 - April 28, 2019 Dick graduated from Chaffey HS where he was Student Body President. He attended UCLA earning a BA, MA and EdD in Higher Education. In 1955 he married Valeria Morgan. He served in the US Navy as an Ensign and Lt.JG from 1955 to 1957. Dick taught in the Music Department at Long Beach City College from 1960 to 1991. His career included: College Band Director, Night Dean and Dean of Internal Relations. He served as District Director for Congressman Steven Horn from 1991 until 1993. Dick also served on Board of Directors for 16 non-profit organizations. In 1993 Dick and Valeria moved to Santa Rosa, CA. Dick is survived by: his wife, Valeria, sons Richard K Jones (Joyce), Robert E Jones(Lisa), grandson Richard B Jones (Lauren) granddaughter Dana R Youngblood (David) and great granddaughters Kennedy R and Roxanne H Youngblood.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 9, 2019