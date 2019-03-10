|
Rick Neil Endly
Rick Neil Endly, 78, of Brookings, Oregon, succumbed to lung cancer in the comfort of his home on February 22, 2019.
Rick was born June 10, 1940 to John William Benjamin Endly and Alvina Mary Bustamante in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Rick worked as a machinist until 1970 and then began a career in sportfishing; operating his own boat and for fifteen years serving as Captain of the Post Time, a sportfishing yacht out of Alamitos Bay. Rick moved from Long Beach, California to Brookings, Oregon in 1999, following long-time friends and fellow fishermen from his home town. He loved Brookings and appreciated the leisurely pace and natural beauty of southern Oregon. He enjoyed movies, reading, spending time with his many friends and of course, fishing.
Rick is survived by his daughter LaShelle Endly, brother John (Patricia) Endly, his nieces and nephews Renee Endly, Reid (Denise) Endly, Rochelle (Doug) Kramer and grandnephews, Dane and Drew Endly.
A celebration of his life will be held in Brookings at a later date where family and close friends can share heartwarming and humorous stories of their time with Rick. For more information, inquiries can be sent to [email protected]
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019