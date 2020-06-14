Robert "Bob" Clancey Jr. Robert Clancey Jr. "Bob" of Long Beach passed away at age 77 on May 20, 2020. He was born to Robert Sr. and Fay Clancey in Kane, PA. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy, following the footsteps of his dad. He served as a Seabee with MCB 11 during Vietnam. He was still active with this group, often attending their yearly reunions. He owned The Blue Lagoon pet store in Belmont Shore for many years and continued to have many pets up until the time of his death. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, and a great granddaughter. He is survived by two children, Robert (Bobbi Thomas) Clancey and Karin (Ivan) Yospe, as well as three grandchildren Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep or OC Shelter Partners.





