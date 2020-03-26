|
December 2, 1932 - March 18, 2020 Robert J. Wilson peacefully passed and returned to God last Wednesday night. He was born in Pomona, CA and shortly after moved to Long Beach. He attended all Long Beach schools graduating from Poly High School and LBCC. He served his country with honor in the United States Army. Robert worked as an architect and became a partner at KSLW where he worked the majority of his career. Robert was a simple man who loved God, his country, and his family. He is survived by his eight children and their spouses, 31 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. His parting words were, "Families Forever". Murrieta Valley Funeral Home FD1853 24651 Washington Ave. Murrieta, CA 92562
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020