01/25/1924 - 04/20/2020 Beloved physician, friend, father, and Gramps, Robert Lange Barmeyer passed away peacefully of cardiac arrest at home on April 20. Devoted husband of 67 years to Elizabeth McGinley Barmeyer, and patriarch to six children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, Dr. Bob was an extraordinary man. Kind, loving, affectionate, and generous, he welcomed everyone with a warm smile, cheerful optimism, and his delightful sense of humor. Born in Queens and raised in Bayside, New York, he received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and graduated from University of Pennsylvania Medical School. During his medical residency, Dr. Bob met Liz, a Registered Nurse and his future wife. Married on April 15, 1950, they enjoyed a long, loving, and devoted marriage until Liz passed away in 2017. They welcomed their first son, Robert Allan on New Year's Eve 1951. The following year, Dr. Bob was shipped to Korea as a U.S. Army Lieutenant. He served as a physician in a MASH unit, then in an evacuation hospital. In 1953, their only daughter Robin Elizabeth was born. After the war, Dr. Bob relocated his growing family to Long Beach, CA where he set up a private medical office specializing in Internal Medicine near St. Mary's Hospital. For nearly 60 years, Dr. Bob earned the respect, admiration, and love of his patients, fellow physicians, staff, and Sisters of St. Mary's. In 1990, he was recognized as Doctor of the Year by St. Mary's Hospital. "He has a unique ability to relate to everyoneyoung, old, and of every cultural background. He is sensitive to their physical and emotional well-being. He works tirelessly to ensure that his patients receive the best possible care." A lifelong Dodger fan from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, Dr. B coached his sons' Little League Baseball teams and volunteered as team physician for Los Altos YMCA and Wilson High School football games. An avid golfer and tennis player well into his 80s, he enjoyed Spring vacations in Palm Desert and annual summer family gatherings on Catalina Island for 35 years. He enjoyed Bridge, barbecuing, playing Hearts, Gin Rummy, Ping Pong, and sports with his children. He and his wife treasured their private getaways to Hawaii, Napa Valley, and gourmet French cuisine. Preceded in death by his wife and third son Jeff Marter Barmeyer (1989), his surviving children and grandchildren are Thomas George Barmeyer of Auburn, Robert Allan Barmeyer and Budd Marter Barmeyer of San Diego, Paul Andrew Barmeyer of Orange, Robin Elizabeth Schleimer of Santa Monica, Rita Elizabeth McNamara, Toby Lyn Barmeyer, Julie Suzanne Valente, and Lucas Leon Barmeyer of Northern California, David Robert Schleimer of Seattle, Robert Kitman Barmeyer of Chicago, Lauren Elizabeth Schleimer of New York, Britton Jeffrey Barmeyer of Fullerton, and Summer Rea Barmeyer of Buena Park. His great grandchildren, Justin Barmeyer, Julia Tor, Robbie McNamara, and Drew McNamara, live in Folsom. A memorial celebration of Dr. Barmeyer's life and legacy with a burial at sea will be scheduled in the future. Donations in his honor should be given to a Covid-19 charity. None





