Robert (Bobby) Miller 09-12-67 - 11-25-19 Our son has gone home to be with the Lord, his long struggle is over, and he can be at peace. He was a good friend to many and could not refuse a request for help from anyone. He will be remembered for all of the good things that he has done for others. A memorial service will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made, in his name, to the Salvation Army at 24201 Orange Ave., Perris CA 92570. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave. Riverside CA 92503
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019