Robert Joseph Mosman, 79, of Buena Park, California, passed away on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carole Mosman; son, Daniel Mosman and wife MiMi; daughters, Debra Riley and husband, Michael, Deanna Flemmer and husband Larry, sister, Joyce Feramisco; ten grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two more on the way! Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Anna Mosman, one grandchild, Miller Joseph Mosman, and twelve siblings.
A memorial service with military honors presented by The United States Navy will be held on January 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm, at the La Mirada Activity Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, California, 90638.
Final resting place, "Forever In Our Hearts".
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020