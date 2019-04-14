|
1942 - 2018 Robert John Wood of Long Beach went to be with the Lord October on 31, 2018. He was born June 16, 1942 at Long Beach Community Hospital. He graduated from Wilson High School and attended Long Beach City College. He enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and served active duty aboard the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk and then the Naval Reserves until 1970. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Hanson Wood, his children, Steve Wood, Matt Wood and Kathryn Wood Crawford and their spouses, as well as 7 grandchildren. He enjoyed retirement after working many years for Boeing in Long Beach. He will be interned at Riverside Memorial Cemetary with military honors.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019