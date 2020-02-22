|
Ron Ardaiz, also known as "Mr. Ron", passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He was the onwer of Mr. Ron's Barber Shop in Naples for over 50 years. At one time he also owned three additional barber shops in Newport Beach and Long Beach. Ron was well known in Long Beach. He is survived by his sister, Karen Ardaiz; stepson, Kevin McGinnis and his wife, Margaret; nieces, Steffnie Reid and Angela Ryan and their families, and nephew, Michael Ardaiz. There will be a Celebration of Life to celebrate and honor Ron's life at a later date.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2020