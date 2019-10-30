Press-Telegram Obituaries
Luyben Dilday Mortuary - LONG BEACH
5161 Arbor Rd
Long Beach, CA 90808
562-425-6401
Ron Steiner
Ron Steiner


1944 - 2019
Ron Steiner Obituary
Ron Steiner, age 77, passed away in his sleep at home on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Long Beach, California. He was born January 1, 1944 to Austin and Mildred Steiner in Massillon, Ohio. Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Knight's of Columbus, volunteering his time Special Olympics, and the Precious Life.

Survivors include his wife, Carole (Bryan) of 53 years, his daughter, Julie Sparks (Don) and four grandchildren: Taylor, Kadie and Jake Sparks, Bryan Steiner, and a brother, David Steiner (Jane) of Kettering, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Thomas J. Steiner.

A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, October 31, 7:00 PM at St. Maria Goretti Church. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 1, 10 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church followed immediately with a reception in the church hall. The burial (open to the public) on Saturday, November 2, 2 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Cypress.

Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401 www.luybendilday.com
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
