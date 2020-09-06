Ronald Dulin

October 14, 1939 - August 17, 2020 Ronald H. Dulin passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, August 17, 2020, losing his years long battle with cancer. Ronald was born October 14, 1939 in Long Beach, California to Homer and Velleda Dulin. Ronald graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1957. He served 20 years as a Coast Guard Reservist and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer (1962-1982). He became a Registered California Control System Engineer (1977) and was the President of the Homer R. Dulin company until he retired in 2016. He was also a member of the All States Masonic Lodge #553 (1961), The Scottish Rite (1963), El Bekal Shrine (1964), The Royal Order of Jesters (1967), President of the Long Beach Petroleum Club (1975), The Southern California Tuna Club (1975) as well as President of the Tuna Club (1997). He was also a member of the Tuna Club of Avalon. Ronald enjoyed his lifelong passions for fishing and all things related to cars. He was a loving man, dedicated to his family and his friends. He could quite literally tell a story in great detail about anyone he ever met and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He is preceded by his first wife, Willa V. Dulin 1993 and survived by his wife, Maira N. Dulin and his children, Dyana Dulin-Blanchard (Lou) and Ronald H. Dulin II; his step children, Sean Lynch (Raya) and Natasha Martin (Fraser); and step grand children, Bruce Blanchard, Shea and Sienna Lynch, Alijah Ciccarelli and Juaquin Martin. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners for Children Medical Center in memory of Ronald H. Dulin at 909 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena, CA 91105 or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/pasadena/ways-to-give