July 3, 1933 - November 15, 2020 Born in Denver, Colorado to Kenneth and Leora Frances Brown, Ron, with his wife Janet by his side, closed his eyes for last time to rest in peace early in the afternoon on November 15, 2020. Ron was a kind, caring compassionate man with a loving heart that glowed when around family, friends and work associates. His laughter was nothing short of contagious. He enjoyed sailing, basketball, golf, travel to Mexico, nice sports cars, trips to Crestline and Palm Springs, camping and riding dirt bike motorcycles. Musically he listened to Sinatra, old time jazz greats, Elvis, Jose Feliciano and Herb Albert. Mainstay staples in his life included chocolate doughnuts, bologna, Coors beer, Mario's Mexican food and Old Spice after shave. After his graduation from Wilson High School in Long Beach, Ron served our Country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was promoted to the rank of Sargent and was a communications specialist during the latter part of the Korean War. Following his return from Korea, Ron and Jan married on September 3, 1955. Ron graduated from Long Beach State University with his Bachelor's Degree in Education and was thereafter awarded his teaching credential. He taught math in the Norwalk-La Mirada School District, where he later became a vice principal and principal in that school district serving at Foster Road Elementary School. During that same period of time, he went to night school at Long Beach State, while working at Pep Boys on weekends for extra money to raise his growing family, with sons Ron Jr., Craig and Matt and daughter Lisa. Ron received his Master's Degree in Education. His work ethic and recognition of the value of higher education was unequalled. He led by example with three of his children receiving doctorate degrees. Ron's public service in education benefitted countless children. He loved his expanded "family" of school kids and God knows, they loved him back. In 1968, Ron and his family moved from Long Beach to Cypress. He embraced the Orange County life style and accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent with the Huntington Beach Elementary School District, where he served as head of Human Resources for twenty years. Not satisfied that his career was done, he went to work with the Association of California School Administrators, a premier school administrators' consulting company in California and remained as one of their top consultants for another ten years, when Ron permanently retired. Seeking to find a slower pace of life in retirement, Ron and Jan moved to San Clemente in 2000, where they enjoyed relaxing views of the Dana Point Harbor from their home and resided until his passing. Ron is survived by his wife and four children; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial is planned at this time.





