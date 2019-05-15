Home

Ronna Lee (Penn) Booth January 7, 1938 - May 7, 2019 Ronna Lee (Penn) Booth of Independence, MO died quietly on May 7, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, CA and preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thurland Penn and Lorene Florence (Johnson) Penn. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Brown Booth, and their children: Scott Dean Booth, Allison Beall, Shannon Kelley Rice, Gregory Allan Booth, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece, nephew and a grand niece and nephew. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Thurlene (Penn) Stauts. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Colonial Hills Community of Christ located at 3539 SW 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015. In lieu of flowers, please support Habitat for Humanity, Hope House, and Kansas City Hospice.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 15, 2019
