Roxanne Helen Drake
September 1, 1948 - February 2, 2020
On February 2, Roxanne died peacefully of complications from her triple negative breast cancer. Roxanne fought this very aggressive cancer for over 10 years with the assistance of her oncologist, Dr. Robert Nagourney. She always maintained a positive outlookcomplications from her triple negative breast cancer. Roxanne fought this very aggressive cancer for over 10 years with the assistance of her oncologist, Dr. Robert Nagourney. She always maintained a positive outlook.
Born and raised in Long Beach, Roxanne attended Lowell Elementary, Rogers Jr. High and Wilson High School (Class of '66). In her younger years, she was an avid SCUBA diver and a prize winning underwater photographer. She was also an excellent snow skier and enjoyed that hobby for many years at various ski resorts.
After receiving her license, she worked as a court reporter for 40 years, 31 of those years working for the County of Orange mostly in Superior Court.
Wine tasting was a hobby she enjoyed with her husband Ray and traveled to Europe and through California on trips led by renowned wine writer and advocate, Robert Lawrence Balzer, accompanied by a group of fellow wine tasters, many of whom became life long friends.
Roxanne and Ray and their dogs also took lots of trips, long and short, in their motor home to such places as the Eastern Canadian provinces, Alaska, the Lewis and Clark Trail and to Tennessee to visit relatives and visit the wonderful music venues there.
Roxanne leaves her husband, Ray Nottingham; cousin, Cynthia Sewak; other cousins in the DiPaolo and Drake families and her dog, Lucky.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020