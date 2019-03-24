|
|
March 15, 2019 Ruth Connell died on March 15, 2019. She had a lifelong sense of curiosity and passion for adventure. Ruth was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born in North Dakota but grew up in Pasadena, California. Ruth began her career as a teacher in Covina after receiving her degree in psychology from UCLA. She went on to get her Master's Degree at USC and subsequently had a 40-year career in the Long Beach School District as a counselor and psychometrist. She served a term as president of the Long Beach Counselor's Association. Ruth belonged to numerous and varied organizations including the Assistance League, P.E.O, Foot Lighters for Musical Theater West, the women's clubs at the Long Beach Yacht Club, 32 32 dental clinic, and Blue and Gold UCLA scholarship group. She loved to travel, play bridge, attend the theater and take ongoing classes. She was married to Chuck Connell for 41 years until his death. She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren and a legacy of unconditional love and compassion. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019