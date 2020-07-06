1921 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Rieger Lepick, beloved wife of John A. Lepick (deceased) passed away quietly on Sunday, June 28 after a brief illness. She was born on September 7, 1921 in Phoenix, AZ to Henry Rieger and Ruth (St. Claire) Rieger. Ruth spent much of her childhood in Southern California but returned to Phoenix after the sudden death of her father.
A graduate of Phoenix Union High School (1939), Ruth received a B.A. from Occidental College (1943). Within a week of John return from WWII, Ruth and John married at Hollywood's Little Brown Church and settled in Long Beach. Friday evenings inevitably found the couple enjoying a pizza and a carafe of red wine at Domenico's in Belmont Shore. They celebrated their 70th anniversary at Domenico's in 2015.
Ruth loved classical music, fresh air, dogs, reading and teaching others how to read. She was always impeccably dressed. For many years, Ruth taught second grade for the Long Beach Unified School District. After retiring, she worked as a volunteer for the Long Beach Public Library and the Assistance League Thrift Shop.
She was a member of AAUW, the Assistance League/Las Hermanas, a 50-year plus member of Chapter NZ of the PEO, and a communicant at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Julie (David) Burns of San Francisco; cousin (and bridesmaid) Jo Ann St. Claire of Los Gatos, CA; and by her faithful canine companion, Girl. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Henry "Hank" Rieger. Devoted sister-in-law, Joann Baird of Bandon, OR, niece Kathleen West-Hurd of Kauai, HI and goddaughter Trish Grant of Vista, CA kept Ruth up to date with phone calls and supplies of See's chocolates.
After John's death in 2017, Ruth moved to Aegis of Corte Madera to be closer to her daughter. Her family is grateful to Team Aegis for their care and support.
Services will be announced after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Occidental College at https://www.oxy.edu/giving/ways-give
or (323) 341-4699 in memory of Ruth E. Lepick '43 or to San Francisco SPCA- Pets Unlimited Center https://www.sfspca.org/