Ruth Lenora Combs (Spitzer) Ruth Combs, 99 passed peacefully at her Long Beach home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born to Emil O. and Mildred L. Watkins Spitzer on September 13, 1920 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Ruth lived most of her life with great love and vigor. She rose early to exercise, devoted herself to her friends and family, and was fiercely competitive at the card table. With her husband, Ernest "Ernie" F. Combs, she spent summer weeks at the family cabin on the Rogue River, where she cooked delicious meals on the wood stove, including the trout and salmon she loved to catch. They were active members of Virginia Country Club in Long Beach and also traveled around the country playing golf. Ruth had many friends in the Long Beach community. In her late 60s, she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke resulting in significant brain damage. Nevertheless, she remained a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend for many more years. Her family is deeply grateful to the caregivers whose loving care gave Ruth comfort through the many years of her progressing illness. Although she will be dearly missed, her family takes comfort in knowing Ruth is reunited with her pre-deceased brothers, Roland Willis Spitzer and Raymond Emil Spitzer, her husband, "Ernie" Combs, and her daughter, Pamela J. Hunter. She is survived by stepdaughter, Joyce C. Abrams, and son, Ernest F. Combs Jr., two grandsons, and seven great-grandchildren. As a member of the Neptune Society, her ashes have been scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90806, memorialcare.org.
Published in Press-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.