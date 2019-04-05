|
1923 - 2019 Ruth Sandberg was born and raised in N. Carolina. She was married for over 60 years to Gordon Sandberg. As newlyweds they moved to California, and settled in Long Beach to work and raise a family. Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a lover of life, a joyful and generous person. She loved her home and also travelled the world extensively. In her lifetime she gave and received many smiles. Remaining family includes her 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Ruth's family and friends will always treasure her warmth and loving heart.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019