12/17/1925 - 09/03/2020 R. Virginia Hayes, who passed away on Sept. 3, was reunited with her husband of 61 years, Lynn R. Hayes, who died in 2008. She was 94. Virginia was born in Alva, Oklahoma, on Dec. 17, 1925, lived in Los Angles until moving to Long Beach 1956. She and Lynn were married on Sept. 7, 1947. A graduate of Huntington Park High School Winter 1944 and Cal State Long Beach 1976, Virginia was tasked with raising her two children, son Leslie Paul and daughter Alta, alone while Lynn served in the Korean War, stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard, where he had the crucially important job of maintaining aircraft and keeping their crews safe during extensive bombing raids against targets in Korea, which earned the Bon Homme five battle stars. On liberty, Lynn sent gifts to Virginia that he purchased in various ports in Japan, which led to Virginia's lifelong love for Japanese artifacts and that country's culture. In her own career, Virginia blazed the trail for females who wanted to become police officers. Joining the Seal Beach Police Department (1962) she was one of the first women officers in Orange County, and she proudly held Policewoman Badge No. 1 for the department. At her home in East Long Beach, she was known for her love for the neighborhood dogs. She remembered their birthdays and delivered treats for them. Some of the dogs felt enough at home at Virginia's house, that they would barge in looking for her affectionand more treats. She was always upset when one of her favorite dogs died, and she will be missed by those still alive especially Faith, and Lucy. Virginia was an active member of the Retired Police and Firemen Association of America, the California Peace Officers Association, the California Policewomen Association, the Order of Eastern Star {Southgate (1951) than later Downey}, the Ladies Auxiliary of Fleet Reserve and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her family is eternally grateful for her neighbors who helped give her social support, especially Kathy Anthony and Warren who were very kind and looked after her. Also, they give thanks to the staff at the Joint Service Training Base's Pub at Fiddlers Green, Mark and Nancy Schneider and Staff of Mark Schneider's Fine Jewelry, with particular thanks and admiration for the caring staff at Kaiser Hospital in Downey where she spent her last days. In addition to her two children, Virginia was blessed with one grandson, Eric Solomon, and his wife Careef, who gave her the pleasure of being a great-grandmother to three wonderful and beautiful children: Tamir, Arieya, and Kaileah. Virginia will have a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of her Life at 12:45 p.m. at the Pub at Fiddlers Green on Joint Forces Training Base 4745 Yorktown #19 the Pub at Fiddlers Green. Email her daughter Alta at ahsolo@aol.com





