|
|
January 13, 1936 - September 22, 2019 Sally Elise Fuquay passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Sally was born on January 13, 1936 to Cylde and Minnie Honer in Los Angeles, Ca. She was the youngest of three sisters which included her twin Shirley and oldest sister Maxine. She graduated from Poly High School in 1954 and soon after began taking classes at Long Beach City College. Sally married Henry Fuquay in Long Beach, Ca in 1956 whom she was married to for 63 years. Sally and Henry adopted two children, Mark and Nancy. Sally worked at Cubberley Elementry School for 5 years before transitioning into her 24 year career as a School Bus Driver. In 2000, Sally retired in order to take care of her son Marks four children after he passed away. She enjoyed sewing, camping, and attending her group meetings for the Red Hatters. Sally was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am at Grace First Presbytarian Church in Long Beach. Grace First Presbytarian Church 3955 N Studebaker Rd Long Beach, Ca. 90808
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019