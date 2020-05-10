1926 - 2020 Salwa Morris was born on March 22, 1926 in Ramallah, Palestine. After a long and well lived life, she passed away at home on April 15, 2020. Salwa attended the Friends Quaker School and Bethany College and upon graduation taught languages, art and music at Birzeit University before leaving Palestine in 1948. She spent three years teaching and working various jobs in Lebanon. After hearing of Salwa's speaking on behalf of the plight of Palestinian refugees, the Minister of Finance of Jordan offered her a position as a good will ambassador to United States. In October 1951 she arrived in New York. In the intervening years she attended The Hartford School of Music and Hillyer College. In 1954, she joined the Voice of America in Washington D.C. and became the first female voice to broadcast to 40 million listeners in the Middle East. In 1960, she met and married Dr. William Morris of Long Beach, California. After Bill's passing in 1971, she became active in many civic and charitable organizations, Including the International Community Council at CSULB (President from 1979-1980) an organization working with foreign students from around the world. She was also involved in the Ramallah Club of Los Angeles (President 1982-83), The Long Beach Medical Auxiliary, the Long Beach Heart Association, Long Beach Philharmonic, and The Opera Guild, among others. In 1980, Salwa founded the Cultural Exchange, hosting foreign students and promoting community and understanding among visitors and students of many nationalities. She was a member of Bayshore Community Church for over 40 years and held and annual Baklava Workshop with the proceeds going to the charity her mother founded to help needy women and children. Salwa loved music, playing the piano, singing and writing poetry, but her greatest joy was to bring people together and feed them! She was a true trailblazer who will be remembered for her outspokenness and for her loving and limitless hospitality. She is survived by three daughters: Dr. Priscilla Morris, Sameera Brabender, Laila Mejlbo and six grandchildren: Christian, Julian, Xanthia, William, Arlan and Maya, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services to be held at Bayshore Community Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation be made to Bayshore Community Church (to be used for Livestream fundraiser or Community Outreach) or The Annahda Women's Association.





