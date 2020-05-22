Sammy Tafolla Ramirez Sr.
October 8, 1928 - May 18, 2020 Sammy Ramirez, Sr. passed away at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Lupe Aguero Ramirez. They were married in San Angelo, Texas, on February 5, 1948, and had five children: Sammy, Jr. (Corina), Sandy, Shirley (Sal), Stella, Sarah, and Sally (Steve). He was born in San Angelo, TX to Angelito (Angel) Ramirez and Teresa Tafolla, and is predeceased by four brothers and one sister. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many others who knew and cared for him mourn his departure. A private burial will be held at All Souls Mortuary. Please sign guestbook allsoulsmortuary.com


Published in Press-Telegram on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
