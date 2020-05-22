October 8, 1928 - May 18, 2020 Sammy Ramirez, Sr. passed away at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Lupe Aguero Ramirez. They were married in San Angelo, Texas, on February 5, 1948, and had five children: Sammy, Jr. (Corina), Sandy, Shirley (Sal), Stella, Sarah, and Sally (Steve). He was born in San Angelo, TX to Angelito (Angel) Ramirez and Teresa Tafolla, and is predeceased by four brothers and one sister. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many others who knew and cared for him mourn his departure. A private burial will be held at All Souls Mortuary. Please sign guestbook allsoulsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on May 22, 2020.