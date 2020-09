January 30, 1956 - September 10, 2020 Actress, Writer, Artist, Friend, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Twin, Sister, and "Phenomenal Woman!" Sandra loved loud colors, vintage fashion, hats, theatre, and Jazz! And she loved her friends and family the most. We will all miss her! Now she is free to walk and dance with the Angels. Until we meet again.





