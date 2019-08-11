|
June 17, 1938 - June 28, 2018 Sandra (Sandy) as she preferred to be called was born in Athens, Ohio on June 17, 1938. She moved to Bellflower, California with both of her parents, Fred & Hazel, when she was just 6 years old. She graduated Bellflower High School, Class of 1956. She went right on to Long Beach City college where she recieved a degree in Horticulture. Later she Attended and Graduated from California State University Long Beach with her Bachelors Degree In Science: Health Science: Community Health Education in 1993. She had two Sons by her first marriage. She was remarried in 1987 until her passing in 2018. Sandy also was a real Garden designer at our home. She loved to camp out, rock climb, Dance country & hike but her real joy was in Jogging. Sandy jogged in so very many runs in So California through the years it's too many to count! Sandy also loved the outdoors and our cabin in Crestline as well as she loved to take our RV traveling always all these activities included taking our dogs along! Sandy voluteered at Best Friends walking dogs and was a true advocate for the humane treatment of all animals! Sandy supported monthly the ASPCA, Humane Society, Best Friends & PETA. Also Shop & Adopt storefronts that bring in shelter dogs & cats to enable their exposure in malls across the country for more adoptions of these homeless pets. Sandy worked as a Psychiatric Technician for Developmentally Disabled and later Psychiatric Technician Supervisor for Dual Diagnosis, a total of 20 years at the State of Calif Facility Fairview Developmental Center. Sandy is survived by her wife, Lily and her sons, Gregory & Michael as well as her step son, Carlos, and also two grandchildren. Sandy went to Rainbow Bridge to pick up all of our dogs & cats that passed before her on her way to the light ! Sandy lived a full life still, She is Sorely Missed ! Rose Hills. Funeral was held July 11,2018
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019