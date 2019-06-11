|
|
April 27, 1921 - May 31, 2019 Scott James Mighell embodied the very essence of a Renaissance Man. He was born at home in North Platte, Nebraska to parents Martha and Halbert Mighell who then moved to Lake City, Iowa. Lake City was to play a crucial role in developing Scott's mid-west persona. Scott was determined to explore the world and pay his own way, two strong factors in his life. By the time he graduated from high school, he had been a cowboy, hitch-hiked through Mexico and through the western U.S., joined the cavalry and served as a page in the Iowa legislator. Completing his BS early from the University of Iowa, he pursued his fascination with medicine at the University of Iowa School of Medicine graduating in 1946. In quick succession he married the love of his life, Mary Huntington Rowe and shipped off to the Philippines serving as a medical Captain for the Air Force branch of the US Army at the air base in Laoag in the Northern Philippines (1946 to 1947). Bringing back a bit of the Philippines he was offered mahogany hidden from the Japanese army and he commissioned a dining room set used to this day. Returning from service, he continued his surgical training in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Mary and Scott's first child Kathy was born. Back in Iowa Scott completed his residency in general surgery and was hired as a Staff Surgeon at the Des Moines Veterans Administration Hospital where he served as Chief of Urology. In 1953, six weeks after their second child Ann was born, they moved to Long Beach California and in 1955 their third child Scott was born. Scott opened a private practice known as the General Surgical and Medical Practice on Spring Street where he practiced his profession until 1997. Scott loved Long Beach and always said, "Today is another beautiful day in Paradise". Scott was now able to explore life to the fullest. He and Mary enjoyed organizing many trips with children and their spouses and grandchildren to the US National Parks and countries around the world. He and Mary collected art from places they visited and preserved aspects of American history through unique collections. Scott had a deep love of the outdoors. He designed his gardens, even winning a prize for his camellias, and enjoyed swimming amid his beautiful backyard. His Iowa roots came forth in his careful attention to farming and the constant awareness of the daily 'price of corn'; a love he has passed on to his children. Scott was always a story teller of incredible depth and in later years he had time to turn his stories into writings. He wrote My Friend, St.Peter and Other Short Stories(2001), contributed to a book on WWII and composed a series of tales about the historical travels through the years of his ancestors. In everything he did he presented himself with dignity, kindness, strong personal morals and gave back to one and all a joy of life. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Mary; children Kathy Tilley of Bend, OR (spouse Jeff Tilley, PhD, grandchildren Molly Tilley, MD of Bend, OR (spouse Jason Burge, great grandchildren Maddie and Jack) and Sister Mary Oda of Tehachapi, CA, Ann Mighell, MD of Rossmoor, CA (spouse Charles Garcia, MD, grandchildren Chris of Long Beach, CA, Alexa of Seattle, WA (fianc‚e Robert D'Anjou), and Briana of San Francisco, CA), and Scott L. Mighell, MD of Shreveport, LA (spouse Vickie, grandchildren Meredith of Shreveport, LA (spouse Mitch Pabst, great grandchild Frances), Kimberly Mighell, PhD of New Orleans, LA, and Shea Mighell of Dallas, TX (spouse Arturo Guerra). Memorial Service to be held at the Westminster Memorial Park on Saturday, June 15th at 2:15 PM. Reception following immediately in the Garden Room. No flowers please. Any donation in Scott Mighell's name may be made to the University of Iowa Medical School, 375 Newton Rd., Iowa City, IA 52242 or to the Norbertine Abbey 17831 Water Canyon Rd. Tehachapi, CA 93561 Westminster Memorial Park 14801 Beach Blvd Westminster, CA
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 11, 2019