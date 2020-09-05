December 2, 1942 - August 23, 2020 Sharon Anne Cotrell was born in San Francisco, California, and grew up, from age five, on a dairy farm in the Lower Flathead Valley, near St. Ignatius, Montana, on the Salish-Kootenai Indian Reservation. This area was the childhood home of Sharon's parents, Lewis (Red) and Betty Jean Strong Cotrell. The family moved there shortly after Red returned from U.S. Navy service in World War II. Sharon was a descendant of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe and the Cherokee people who were removed from the southern states to Oklahoma by the U.S. government in 1838. From early childhood, Sharon was generous, kind, loving, and deeply engaged in, and curious about, the world around her. She was an early and lifelong bookworm, and she was sensitive to the needs of others, typically reaching out to the left-out, excluded, and mistreated. These traits grew to a keen interest in the injustices of the world, the chief driving force throughout her life. She possessed the courage of her convictions and lived them fiercely. As well, she had a playful side, a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh. Sharon attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon; the University of Montana at Missoula; and California State University at Long Beach, where she received a bachelor's degree in Anthropology. In 1964, she moved to Long Beach, CA, where, in March, 1974, she was hired by the shipping company SeaLand, becoming the first female dockworker on the West Coast. She worked there until she retired after over twenty years. Sharon co-founded the Long Beach chapter of the Teamsters for a Democratic Union, of which she became a nationally recognized leader who fought tirelessly for workers' rights. Because of her determined organizing against corruption of the Teamsters Union hierarchy, her life was threatened and she was forced to live in hiding for several months. Sharon was integrally involved in the progressive community of Long Beach for over forty years. She was a longstanding member of Long Beach Area Citizens Involved (LBACI), the Long Beach Area Peace Network (LBAPN), and the Justice and Peace Committee for the South Coast Interfaith Council. She was a past recipient of the Woman of the Year Award of the National Organization for Women (NOW) of Long Beach and the Lifetime of Service Award of the LBAPN. Sharon worked for the Proposition 64 Gay Rights Campaign, Families to Amend California's Three Strikes Law, the Long Beach Indian Rights Commission, and for the establishment of the Long Beach Police Citizens' Oversight Commission. She participated in homelessness advocacy and efforts to modify the Long Beach Unified School District School Board elections, in order to make them more democratic and representative of the diversity of the community. Sharon did extensive tribal rights research for the Gabrielino-Tongva and worked on American Indian affairs at California State University at Long Beach. Sharon was an active supporter of Centro Shalom and the United Cambodian Association, both of Long Beach. In recent years, she co-founded People for Palestinian-Israeli Justice (PPIJ) and was active in Occupy Long Beach, the Harbor Halfway House, and Black Lives Matter Long Beach from its first meeting in 2014. She attended the United Universalist Church of Long Beach. In 1992, Sharon became the campaign manager for Alan Lowenthal's successful first run for the Long Beach City Council. Mr. Lowenthal is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. In the 1980s, Sharon managed the L.B. City Council campaigns for Wally Edgerton and Tom Clark. In the past few years, Sharon suffered from several health problems, which she endured with grace and courage. Wayne Marchyshyn, a good friend, took care of her for several years as her health deteriorated. For the past four months, her friend, Michael Brown, joined him. Her family is deeply grateful to these fine men for their priceless help and devotion to Sharon. Sharon is survived by three sisters, Katharine Marie Cotrell, Shelley Christine Cotrell, and Gretchen Louise Cotrell, and her nephew, Christopher Lewis Cotrell, his wife Ashley, and their daughter, Iris. No services are planned; an online conference call will be held to honor and remember her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store