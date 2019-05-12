Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly Liera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Liera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelly Liera Obituary
April 2, 1958 - May 7, 2019 Shelly Liera passed away peacefully May 7. She was a life long Southern Californian who loved the beach and dedicated her career to the health service industry. Shelly loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents, Frank and Peggy Liera, her sister, Kelly Liera, her daughters, Jamie Zeltner and Stephanie Bostic, her fianc‚, Alvin Karunaratna, and her beloved grandson, Owen Dahlstrom, along with many friends and family. Shelly was preceded in death by her long time love, Phil. 5pm, Monday, May 13th, Forest Lawn Cypress, Church of Our Fathers
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.