April 2, 1958 - May 7, 2019 Shelly Liera passed away peacefully May 7. She was a life long Southern Californian who loved the beach and dedicated her career to the health service industry. Shelly loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents, Frank and Peggy Liera, her sister, Kelly Liera, her daughters, Jamie Zeltner and Stephanie Bostic, her fianc‚, Alvin Karunaratna, and her beloved grandson, Owen Dahlstrom, along with many friends and family. Shelly was preceded in death by her long time love, Phil. 5pm, Monday, May 13th, Forest Lawn Cypress, Church of Our Fathers
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 12, 2019