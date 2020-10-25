April 16, 1923 - October 16, 2020 Sidney "Sid" Katz died peacefully on Friday October 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Sid was a 94-year resident of Southern California and living in Long Beach for the last 72 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Tilly Katz, sister, Roseanne Berger, loving wife of 54 years, Betty Katz, beloved son, Richard Katz and devoted friend Gwyneth Burcham. He is survived by sister, Ruth Wolf, of Van Nuys, daughters, Jeanne McKay of Long Beach, Judy Metscher (Bill), of Reno, Nevada, grandchildren, Bill Metscher (Bambi) of Long Beach, Lisa Metscher of Long Beach and Francie Johnson (Ian) of Pangbourne, England, Great Grandchildren, Billy Metscher and Robby Metscher and step great granddaughter, Sophie Johnson. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Sid was a World War II veteran and was stationed at the Tonopah Army air field in Tonopah, Nevada where he met his future wife Betty Cordova. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Manos, Dr. Vasilomanolakis and Dr. Lieppman and their staff for their sensitive, respectful and excellent health services. We would also like to thank the administration and staff at the Edgewater Skilled Nursing Facility and Hygieia Hospice for their sincere interest and care during a difficult health environment. Sid Katz sat at the head of our family dinner table for many years. His personal integrity, intelligence and his wit will always be a part of us. He was a man of his generation and always a true gentleman. He will be missed. As per Sid's request, there will be no services. Forest Lawn Long Beach





