Slater (Mary Lou) Barron July 2, 1930 - May 30, 2020 Long Beach artist Slater Barron, who achieved international recognition for her art created with dryer lint, is largely responsible for people cleaning their lint filter and imagining what could be made with it. Known as the "Lint Lady," she passed away at her home surrounded by family on May 30, 2020. Slater's choice of dryer lint as art medium began in 1975 when laundry for her four teenagers produced lots of the stuff. Her first lint series were simple abstract compositions. Slater went on to create large lint installations with biting social commentaryor humor. Working with the true nature of the material which contains unappetizing detritus, she began creating 3-D lint objects that looked delicious, such as in Chef's Specials,delicacies that could be found on any upscale sushi menu. While she was widely known for her "food," she also created works that dealt with subjects such as child abuse, war, divorce, and the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. Louis Slatnick and Williamina Fullerton's second daughter was born on July 2, 1930 in New Jersey, they named her Mary Lou but she later renamed herself as Slater. She and her sister Jean grew up in a household filled with love. She earned a B.A. in Sociology and Psychology from Susquehanna University when she was 20, then worked as a children's social worker. During the Korean Conflict she joined the Navy as a line officer and assisted military personnel and their families with overseas transitions. She was proud of her service to her country. In 1954 Slater married Thurston B. Barron, Jr., a Marine officer; when she became pregnant a year later, she had to leave the Navy. They had four children in six years while living around the world at military postings. When the family was stationed in France, she studied art history and painting. After settling in Southern California in 1969, she went back to school, divorced, and raised her children while earning a B.A. from UC Irvine, and, at the age of 47, a MFA from Cal State Long Beach. She changed her name to gender neutral Slater from Mary Lou at a time when women artists were ignored. Slater had a special way of inspiring her students when she taught for over 25 years at institutions such as Brooks College, FIDM, and University of California, Irvine Extension. A key figure in the Long Beach art community for over three decades, Slater had more than 30 solo exhibitions and was in many group shows. Working in many different media, she also was a performance artist, made books and public art. She connected the art community with semi-annual artist parties, participated in studio tours, served on committees, and juried and organized art shows. She was Arts Advisor to the Long Beach Senior Arts Colony. Slater also hosted annual "portfolio brunches" for 14 years that would come to encompass more than 100 artists, these portfolios are now in the Long Beach Museum of Art's collection. Honored in 1987 by the Long Beach PCA Cultural Arts Commission as Distinguished Visual Artist of the Year, she also represented Long Beach in the first Senate Contemporary Art Collection Exhibition, 199798, in Sacramento. Slater's work is found in museum collections including the Smithsonian White House Collection, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Long Beach Museum of Art. The Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museums commissioned works when they opened new venues internationally. She appeared on many television shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Real People with David Ruprecht, and the PBS series Visiting with Huell Howser. Reviews, interviews, and articles she wrote appeared in publications including Art in America, Southwest Art Quarterly, People, and Time. Daughters Janet Barron-Jung, Jennifer (John Lin), Maribeth (Michael Gillis), son Scott (Judy Sugino), seven grandchildren, three nieces and nephews, and many, many friends miss her. Donations in Slater's memory may be made to the USC Alzheimer's Disease Research Center or the Long Beach Museum of Art. Slater considered her most important bodies of work to be the art that chronicled her parents' Alzheimer's, Her book Remembering the Forgetting (2007) dealt with this as well. Slater was a participant in the USC Alzheimer's Disease Research Center's (ARDC) Brain Research Study and donated her brain for research and was the first to be accepted under COVID-19 protocols. Perhaps Slater's smile and fabulous humor will infect the researchers as they explore her mind.





