Susan Ann Kozdrey August 21, 1954-March 28, 2019 Long time and very avid Press Telegram reader Sue Kozdrey passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on March 28th, 2019. Sue was born to Robert and Juanelle Leyhe on August 21st, 1954. She grew up in Lakewood in one of the original tract homes purchased new by her parents in the early 1950s, and the friends she made as a young child on that street remained some of her closest until her passing. Sue met the love of her life, Marty, shortly after high school graduation and the two remained inseparable until her very last moments. They enjoyed cruising around Long Beach in Marty's orange mail truck, riding dirt bikes in the desert, and exploring Lake Havasu and the Colorado River in their blue Tahiti boat. Sue and Marty became parents to Michelle, Audrey, Buddy, and Shannon in the 1980s and the adventure continued. Sue was a loving mother who devoted her entire adult life to her family and a series of well loved, overfed Labrador Retrievers. As her children grew and the piles of laundry diminished, Sue was free to devote more time to some of her favorite activities. She would read the PT from cover to cover each day; keeping the family informed of pertinent news, funny comics, new restaurants in town, and which grocery stores had the best sales that week. She made a weekly pilgrimage to Glory Days in Lakewood for Taco Tuesday and was well known for her sweet smile and absolute devotion to her grandchildren: Noah, Madison, Kirk, Presley, Zoe, and even baby Everett, who will be joining the family some time in August. Sue's other passions included making lists, camping, calling her children on the phone, making Marty's dinner, and being an amazing human being who went out of her way to make everyone who came into her home feel like family. The family finds great comfort that she was reunited with her parents, brothers, and most importantly, her son Buddy in heaven. Please sign the guest book at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019