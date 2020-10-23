1948 - 2020 Suzanne went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2020. She was an amazing person who loved her husband and family. Suzanne is survived by her loving daughters, Elena (Thomas), and Julie; grandchildren, Muriayha (Joshua), Megan, Wyatt, Alyssa and Jayden. Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn, 4471 Lincoln Ave, Cypress, CA 90630 on October 27 at 2pm. If you would like to send flowers please send them to the location listed above.





