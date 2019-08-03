|
Tazuko Inui (84) Born in Kyoto on July 6, 1934 and long-time resident of Long Beach, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was a Doshisha Women's College graduate and Japanese high school English teacher in Japan, who after moving to Long Beach listed her employment status as homemaker, but in her free time was also a prolific seamstress, loved gardening, taught Japanese at several Orange County community colleges, Kyodo Japanese School, and Long Beach Japanese School as a teacher and later, volunteer Head Teacher. It was undoubtedly difficult but satisfying to her that she continued to volunteer teaching up until eleven days prior to her passing. She was an exceptional teacher, an irreplaceable companion, and a warm, radiant, caring, and giving mother and grandmother with an abiding affection for cats. She will be enormously missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all the people with whom she became acquainted. She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Inui; children, Margaret Inui (Charles Alexander) and Jeffrey (Mary) Inui; grandchildren, William and Erin Alexander, Thalia, Matthew, and Amira Inui; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden in Long Beach, with Rev. Gyokei Yokoyama from Long Beach Buddhist Temple officiating.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 3, 2019