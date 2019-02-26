|
|
Ted Allen Costa
Ted Allen Costa, 75, Long Beach, passed away February 16, 2019 at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Santa Monica to George and Ulla Costa. He graduated from South High School. He proudly served in the US Naval Air division. He was a career machinist and CNC Mechanic at Douglas aircraft and Boeing until he retired 19 years ago. Al is survived by his sister, Carleen; sons, Michael and Kevin; and five grandchildren, Brycen, Lucas, Leah, Nicolle, and Evan. The grandkids were his world. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Friday, March 1 at Forest Lawn Cypress with a viewing from noon to 2:30 the same day.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019