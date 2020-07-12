1/1
Terence Joseph McBennett
October 17, 1937 - June 30, 2020 A Long Beach resident of over 60 years, Terence Joseph McBennett, unexpectedly passed away at Courtyard Care Center from cardiac arrest. Terence was born October 17, 1937, in Dunfelemy, Castleblayney, Ireland, and was the eldest child of Patrick and Margaret McBennett. He left Ireland in 1956 for Toronto, Canada, and lived there until he moved to Long Beach in 1959. Terence was a salesman for most of his working life until he retired. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, and spending time with friends and family. Terence is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phoebe, his two children, Kevin and Maggie, two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Briget, and his 7 brothers and sisters.


Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Press-Telegram

