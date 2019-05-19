|
May 3, 1942 - April 25, 2019 We are deeply thankful for the life of Terry Scott Mercer, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Elkins, WV and was predeceased by parents, Fred and Evelyn Mercer. He is loved and will be forever remembered by wife of 55 years, Arlene Mercer; daughter, Drs. Sherri (Michael) Johnson; son, Randel (Karin) Mercer; cherished grandchildren, Noah Johnson, Evan Johnson, and Alysh Mercer; brother, Bradley (Noreen) Mercer; niece, Courtney Mercer and nephews, Tobin and Brian Mercer. Terry is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and received an MBA from Cornell University. He worked for over 50 years in manufacturing. Among many work adventures around the globe, Terry and his family moved to North Carolina in the 1970's so that Terry could help build and manage the first fiber optic factory in the world. He was a faithful, long-term volunteer at Food Finders and worked beside Founder Arlene Mercer. In later years, he also consistently volunteered at Urban Community Outreach. He was a long-time member and Deacon at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Los Alamitos, where he served by visiting and driving shut ins. He will be remembered for how he humbly enhanced the lives of others and generously gave of himself. It is with joy and gratitude that we remember his kindness, loyalty, and great love of family. Terry believed in treating all people with respect and he modeled this behavior for his children - doing the right thing is not always the easiest path, but it is always the best path. He was an avid reader and had a hunger for knowledge. He enjoyed family gatherings, exercising, hiking, attending Men's Covenant Breakfast Group, business consulting, hosting dinner parties, going to movies, and playing pickleball. May his memory be a blessing and comfort to all who knew and loved him. The family is at peace as God's presence is evident during this difficult time, and Terry is with the Lord. A Celebrate Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Los Alamitos, CA.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 19, 2019