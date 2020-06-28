Thelma Kennedy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1929 - March 12, 2020 Thelma C. Kennedy (nee Bergon) passed away in Long Beach, CA on March 12, 2020 at 90 years of age. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach to Clifford and Clara Bergon. In '47, she graduated from St. Anthony's High School, Long Beach and in '51 graduated from Immaculate Heart College, Hollywood. She earned her Master's from LaVerne College in 1983. She taught 4th grade for 35 years in the Long Beach Unified School District, retiring in 1990. Her husband of 51 years, Vernon, passed away in 2004. She is survived by her children Michael Kennedy, Linda Eaton and Steve Kennedy; Grandchildren Joshua Eaton, Brian Eaton, Chris Eaton, Tom Kennedy, Paul Kennedy, and Jill Kennedy, and 4 Great Grandchildren. She was buried with limited ceremony at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach. Notice will be given of a Remembrance gathering when it is safe to do so.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved