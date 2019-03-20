|
Theodore "Ted" L. Koopman Ted Koopman (age 84) entered his eternal home on March 12, 2019. Ted was born on February 4, 1935, to Theodore and Eka Koopman, the 7th of 8 children. He was born in Pendleton, Indiana, and came to California at the age of 6 months. He was raised in Artesia and lived in Southern California all of his life. He attended Pioneer Grammar School and Excelsior High School. He started working at a young age at local dairies. He then worked at Koopman's Furniture Store in Bellflower for most of his life until retirement. Ted loved nature and often visited El Dorado Park, Living Desert, and Safari Park. He was a member of the Audubon Society. He was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Bellflower. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Ted is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Staal); his daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Feddema, Kayla (Chuck) Jernigan; grandchildren, Sidney, Rodney and Alexa Feddema; Kate, Cole, and Cambria Jernigan; brother, Louie Koopman; sisters, Ada Wiersma and Florence Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews. A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Bellflower, 17603 Ardmore Ave., Bellflower, CA 90706.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019