|
|
Theon "Ted" Trevally Dalton passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach. He was born to Wallace and Grace (Cameron) Dalton on January 5, 1932 and raised in Los Angeles. As a child, Ted spent summers at his aunt and uncle's home in Lake Tahoe working in their gift store.
A graduate of Dorsey High School, he attended Pepperdine University. From August 1954 to August 1956 he served in the Army. After serving his Country, Ted was hired at North American Aviation and a year later went on to Cal State University Long Beach to obtain his Master of Science degree. He became an insurance broker and owner of his own company. Taking time off as an insurance broker, Ted became a licensed owner of a few 4-Day Tire Stores, and then returned back into insurance until he retired in 1992. He was proud to be a Rotarian for more than 30 years and a member of Kiwanis International for over 10 years.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jaqueline Dalton Dedona.
Ted is survived by his wife, Janice (Lonsdale) Dalton, son and daughter-in-law Mike and Laura Dalton, granddaughter Jessica Dalton, granddaughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ted will be missed greatly by his family and many friends, and he will always be in our hearts.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020