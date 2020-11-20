Thomas Andrew Vyse, son of William Clarke Vyse and Elizabeth Vyse was born in Shanghai where his father was with the State Department. When he was nine the family was evacuated as China was under attack. His father was then assigned to various posts in South America. Thus began Tom's lifelong love of travel. Tom attended St. George's School in Rhode Island graduating in '49, continuing on to graduate from Princeton University with the class of '54. He served in the army and went on to attend Berkeley and Hastings Law School where he was a member of the law review. Upon graduation, he became a Maritime Attorney where he practiced law in Long Beach, California, and was a member of the State Bar Association for more than 50 years. Tom was a member of the Long Beach Yacht Club for 48 years and celebrated many happy milestones there. Tom has been described as a Gentle Man and a Gentleman. Both suited him well. A good friend once said that "I have known none who seemed more the whole man, none more finished a civilized product in all a man should be, in modesty and thoughtfulness, in resourcefulness and steady strength of character". Tom was an honorable man-the perfect combination of the East Coast/West Coast Man. Throughout the years, he was involved with many civic and charitable organizations often whose goal was to secure scholarship funds for college students. He currently was a member of Fine Arts Affiliates whose members continue to strive for this goal. . Tom and his wife, Dolores, felt fortunate to live the lives that they did-- filled with good friends, family and wonderful adventures, Tom is survived by his wife, Dolores, In laws, Norman and Donna Mourer, many caring cousins and a lifetime of wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be planned when the world returns to normal.. whenever that may be.





Published in Press-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.