Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Donahoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Donahoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Donahoe Obituary
March 9, 1929 - October 29, 2018 Born in Oakland CA to Rachel and Thomas Clayton Donahoe. The family moved to Long Beach where Tom attended school. He graduated from Wilson High and soon after joined the Marines and fought in the Korean War. After returning home, he went back to College to earn a teaching degree. While attending college he met Sondra, the love of his life. They married and and settled in Long Beach where Tom taught Physical Education in Long Beach at several Junior High Schools. They had two children, Michael and Debbie. Tom was also a Long Beach Lifeguard for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf as often as he could. His other hobby was buying and restoring VW's and/or Porsches'. Tom Donahoe is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Debbie; grandson, Robert and great grandson, Braeden. We are having a Celebration of Life for Tom at Joe Josts in Long Beach on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Please come by to say hello and share your memories with his family. Drinks and food will be available to guests.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.