|
|
March 9, 1929 - October 29, 2018 Born in Oakland CA to Rachel and Thomas Clayton Donahoe. The family moved to Long Beach where Tom attended school. He graduated from Wilson High and soon after joined the Marines and fought in the Korean War. After returning home, he went back to College to earn a teaching degree. While attending college he met Sondra, the love of his life. They married and and settled in Long Beach where Tom taught Physical Education in Long Beach at several Junior High Schools. They had two children, Michael and Debbie. Tom was also a Long Beach Lifeguard for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf as often as he could. His other hobby was buying and restoring VW's and/or Porsches'. Tom Donahoe is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Debbie; grandson, Robert and great grandson, Braeden. We are having a Celebration of Life for Tom at Joe Josts in Long Beach on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Please come by to say hello and share your memories with his family. Drinks and food will be available to guests.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019