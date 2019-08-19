|
May 22, 1934 - June 19, 2019 Thomas Garrett Dykman of Seal Beach passed away on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and spent his early years in Waverly, New York. His golf pro dad got him started playing golf at age 4 or 5 and he continued his love of the sport most of his life. At the age of 14, he moved with his parents to Montebello, where he lettered in golf and basketball. After serving in the Army for two years in Puerto Rico, he graduated from UCLA in 1961. He worked for several years with US Steel, then for 29 years as Southern California regional sales manager at Norton Manufacturing. He then worked as a shuttle fleet manager with Enterprise Rent-A-Car for 16 years, retiring in 2013. He met the love of his life, Barbara, in Belmont Shore in 1964, and they married in 1968. The two settled into a new home in Lakewood in 1969, and over the next few years, welcomed three children, creating countless happy memories there for over 45 years. In 2014 they moved to Leisure World, which Tom called " the best kept secret in Southern California," He loved listening to big band music and watching documentaries, boxing, and, of course, golf. When he could no longer play golf, he put his analytical skills to use on the pool tables. He was never bored or boring. We will remember the unconditional love and support he gave to his family and loved ones. Tom could light up a room with a smile and a "Hey there fella!" or a "Thanks for the good service." He genuinely cared about how everyone else was doing in life and enjoyed their stories. His kind heart and warm laugh will be greatly missed. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 51 years, his three children, Kerry, son-in-law Oliver, Stacy, and Paul, his daughter-in-law Yin, and three grandchildren, Phoenix, Jessica, and Jacob. Trident Society Laguna Woods, CA 760-837-9309
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019